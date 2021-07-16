Don't we just love our liberal agenda? I mean, who needs all that nasty old oil anyway? Who cares if the entire world depends on it? So what if entire communities are fueled by propane? And let's say "good riddance" to clean-burning natural gas. We don't care if poor folks can't afford wind and solar alternatives. We'll just tax the middle class to pay for poor folks electricity, until the middle class are poor folks too.
And another thing. We don't want any of those pesky firearms around either. And we are doing the best we can to defund the police. Makes sense to me. We won't have any trouble with criminals, because we will just decriminalize crime. That's the answer. And just think, no matter how many folks get shot and killed, by decriminalized criminals, why, that's just collateral damage.
Our common sense agenda must push on!
— Bill Patton, Bakersfield