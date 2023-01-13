Some of the recent submissions regarding My Kevin were overwhelmingly hilarious. One person stated “Concessions were solely for assurance that proper processes would be restored. No more. No less. McCarthy correctly concurred. Now, on to the substantive philosophical issues for “the People” that truly matter!” Really? First order of business was to defund the IRS and to remove the metal detectors from the chamber. Next comes meaningless investigations and oversight of the DOJ by the same people being investigated by same agency.
Another stated “please address him by his new proper title: The Honorable Speaker of the House.” Please. There is absolutely nothing honorable about Kevin McCarthy. He lost his credibility (and all honor) when he aligned himself with The Donald, condemned The Donald after Jan. 6, then immediately retracted his statements days after his Mar-a-Lago visit.