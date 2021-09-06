So, Donald Trump finally got it. The more Republicans that come out against masks and vaccines, the fewer Republicans you have voting in 2022 and 2024. I wonder how long it took him to figure that one out? What was it that finally made him see the light? Was it all those ultraconservative anti-mask media personalities that happen to be dead now? Was it all those high-profile anti-vaxxers who happen to be dead now? Is it the increasing death toll in states like Florida, Georgia, North and South Dakota, Texas, and Mississippi? Could it be that he has finally seen that dead Republicans very rarely vote?
Unfortunately, when he was at his rally in Alabama and urged his followers to get vaccinated, they booed him! One of the very few times he has made sense and they booed him! What is it with these people? How many children are going to have to end up on ventilators or in caskets before parents get the message?
This is not about freedom of choice, it's about survival. It's about looking after our children. It's about being responsible. What is it going to take to make very stubborn people who are all too ready to ingest horse and cow dewormer but freak out when it comes to a shot in the arm?
They seem to be ready to accept the craziest notions from idiots who wear white coats but refuse to believe the World Health Organization and the FDA or the CDC. Maybe when you are watching your little boy taking his last breath or your little girl closing her eyes for the last time, you might be ready to listen to reason. But, it will be too late.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield