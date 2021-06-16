While I read the Froma Harrop “The American Dram Can Be Rented” (June 13) column, I had the lyrics of the Simon and Garfunkel song “Slip Slidin’ Away” running through my head. Her attempt to justify renting over private property ownership reeked of Marxist obfuscation. Gee, a renter can live free to move, have no responsibilities for care and there are entire new subdivisions awaiting them!
Removing the right to private property was number one on Marx’s list of revolutionary changes necessary for formation of a communistic state. It is obvious Harrop has no knowledge of the capitalist system, the amount of personal wealth tied to home ownership and the value of home equity to retiring and elderly Americans. It is, for many Americans, the only vehicle to saving for their old age. She also overlooks the current issue of renters losing their “home” because the property owner wants to sell at the top of the market. By the way, some “super” capitalist or real estate investment group owns those gated communities with HGTV perks she is hyping. Her conclusion that “we’re in a different kind of America” made me feel compelled to reply, “not so fast, comrade!” There are still millions of Americans who are not going to let our freedoms and rights go “slip slidin’ away,” you can bet the farm on that truth. Americans will always want the place they call home to be theirs, leaky faucets and all.
— Karen Wass, Bakersfield