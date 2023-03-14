Thank you, Robert Price ("What would Earl Warren have done with those 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage?" March 11), for clearly explaining the outrageous behavior of the Speaker of the House, our very own Kevin McCarthy. He gave Fox "News" hours of video so they could manipulate and distort the reality of Jan. 6. His goal was to legitimize propaganda and an attempted coup. Even fellow Republican senators and representatives consider his actions foolish.
I am sure this article will prompt complaints against The Californian. Truth telling tends to do that. Keep your reporting reality based.