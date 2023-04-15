Amid all the shouting and political protestations of “Election Deniers” has emerged a reasoned, quiet — yet highly effective — voice. A voice that is focused — not on criticizing past vote counting systems in Kern County. Instead, this highly positive and collaborative voice is focused on current and future performance of our local voting systems and their various processes.
Prevention of the risk of fraud as well as continuous improvement of vote tabulation process are high priority to this committee.
It is composed of professionals who offer their skill sets, talents and proven best practices to collaborate with county election officials to continuously improve the effectiveness and integrity of future local elections.
As chairman of the Citizens’ Committee for Election Integrity, I can confirm our members are well positioned to help — and do so without customary fees.
We hope our committee will be viewed in this more positive light and that future elections will convert today’s criticisms of county elections into compliments.
— Gary Simmons, Bakersfield