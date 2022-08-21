I was saddened to learn of coach Bob Martin's death. As mentors, I looked up to coaches Martin, Hollis Shannon and Willis Hill. Coach Martin was my line coach in high school. He groomed and made me believe In myself. Additionally, he convinced and encouraged me to continue my education and play collegiate football.
I grew up in a broken home with my father and elderly grandmother. My father worked long hours, and my time with him was limited. Coach Martin knew this and kept an eye on my associations and me in high school. He was keeping me away from gangs or evil influences. He would give me advice, which, thank God, I took.