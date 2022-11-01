Well, well, the chickens are coming home to roost. Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home in San Francisco by a crazed man with a hammer. He wouldn't have been hurt if he had a gun. Oh sorry, guns are getting scarce in California because his wife and his party are doing everything possible to take away Second Amendment rights and guns from citizens.
He could have called the police right away, too. Oh sorry, his wife and his party are responsible for declining numbers of police on the streets because they are for defunding the police.
Mr. Pelosi would not have been attacked if nut jobs like his attacker were in jail. Oh sorry, the Democrat district attorney of San Francisco doesn't prosecute people like his attacker and puts violent criminals back on the streets. On the brighter side, it is possible the attacker knocked some sense into Mr. Pelosi's head, and he may now be a "new Conservative" (a liberal that has just been mugged).
My best wishes for Mr. Pelosi for a speedy recovery and for getting a wake-up call on the havoc that his wife and his party are causing. Next I expect his wife will introduce legislation in the House of Representatives to ban weapons of war like attack hammers, especially those that are black and have long handles. If you think you might need a hammer sometime in the future, you'd better get one now before they're gone.
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi