Well, well, the chickens are coming home to roost. Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home in San Francisco by a crazed man with a hammer. He wouldn't have been hurt if he had a gun. Oh sorry, guns are getting scarce in California because his wife and his party are doing everything possible to take away Second Amendment rights and guns from citizens.

He could have called the police right away, too. Oh sorry, his wife and his party are responsible for declining numbers of police on the streets because they are for defunding the police.