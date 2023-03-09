Reading Jennifer Rubin’s opinion on closing the gender gap (“Closing the gender gap isn’t simple,” March 7) has me shaking my head. She states that one of the reasons the momentum has slowed is the far-right has tried to reinforce traditional gender roles. I was not aware of this.
As an educated successful CPA, fiscal conservative, mother and grandmother, I firmly believe that a lot of traditional gender roles have just to do with that, gender. Last I checked men can’t have babies nor can they breastfeed. Mothers are very important in all of our lives and believe it or not, we do have a very important role in raising our children. Men also have an important role. It is the balance of both a mother and a father in raising children that is important. She appears to try to make a point that only careers and earning money are important.