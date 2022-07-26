It is clear now that raging wildfires and a 1,200-year drought have provided a clear indication that climate change is here and happening faster than we expected. The only way out of this predicament is stop burning fossil fuels and to create carbon-free electricity. Of course, other countries have not reduced their emissions or invested in cleaner industries like the United States.
One way to level the playing field is to place a carbon border adjustment mechanism on goods from countries whose products have a higher carbon footprint. The European Union is on track to implement carbon border adjustment mechanism, which in short, puts our country at an unfair advantage. Businesses exporting goods to the EU would have to buy EU carbon certificates, which means American business would be spending more money to sell their goods in Europe.