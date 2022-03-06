Here we go again with another out-of-town opinion from some “climate change” activist from a La Cañada-Flintridge lady. Bakersfield has plenty of its own control freaks who are imposing their carbon controls upon the people of Bakersfield. Today, the USA is paying Russia $100 million, every day, for oil, gas and petroleum products because of the direct actions of the guy in our White House.
Just over one year ago, America was energy independent; today Mr. Biden and his global warming cohorts are considering buying oil from Iran, a terrorist state. If we had a real president, like Donald Trump, we wouldn’t be financially supporting Mr. Putin in his illegal war on Ukraine.
I’ve lived in Bakersfield since 1971 and by far, the worst pollution ever, was caused by the Democrat government who ignored our forests, wildlife and water storage that caused lung-choking smoke for more than two months from fires that burned more than 2,000 square miles of California. Just recently the paper reported another 400 acres burning in the Cleveland Forest. We don’t need any more deadly restrictions, fees or taxes that only enrich the power elites controlling us. We need freedom from oppression!
— Bill Curtis, Bakersfield