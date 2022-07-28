Well, it seems a new global warming outfit has popped up. A spokesman for the "Citizens Climate Lobby" claims that raging wildfires and a 1,200-year drought are caused (of course) by the burning of fossil fuels. Here we go again.
I'm not sure where he came up with the 1,200 year number, but these people often play fast and loose with statistics. Let me help him out here. Global warming has been going a lot longer than that. Drive north on Highway 14 through Red Rock Canyon and look around. Try to imagine what the Mojave Desert and the southern Owens Valley looked like 10,000 years ago. Green and lush with a river running through it. Why did that go away and turn into a desert? Was Shell Oil getting ramped up to destroy the world or was this just part of the natural way of things?