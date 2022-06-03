“A fraud on the American public.” That is how Chief Justice Warren Burger described the idea that the Second Amendment confers an unfettered individual right to a gun. When he spoke those words to PBS in 1990, he was expressing the consensus of historians and judges long before himself. Burger’s vast knowledge of the history of the U.S. Constitution and the framers' intent is well documented.
In 1714, Abraham Stanyan, member of Parliament and British Ambassador to Austria, wrote an account of Switzerland. Stanyan praised the republic of the Swiss and their 13 Cantons with their well-regulated militias for defense and civil protection. Switzerland became independent from mighty Hapsburg, Austria in 1291, 485 years before the birth of the American republic in 1776, all due to the citizen soldiers of the Swiss militias.
James Madison and James Monroe, along with Benjamin Franklin, were all quite familiar with Stanyan’s book and great admirers of the Swiss system. If the Second Amendment was to confer a right to personal firearm ownership, Madison would have written it that way — a clear mirror of the First Amendment — not hinging weapon possession solely on the defense of the state.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield