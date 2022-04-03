Solar and wind energy and battery storage projects have become a critical part of California’s energy grid. As an operations manager at EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), I see California’s rapidly growing renewable energy capacity and its benefits every day.
My company’s California projects, for example, generate enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 106,000 homes each year. These projects have annually saved approximately 405 million gallons of water. California’s renewable energy projects have drawn significant economic attention to the communities where they operate.
EDPR NA’s Lone Valley Solar Park, Rising Tree Solar Park, and Windhub A Solar Park have collectively generated approximately $17.9 million in funding for local governments, which can be used for projects such as enhancing infrastructure, supporting our schools and other public services.
Renewable energy projects are also a job creator in construction, where hundreds of jobs are often hired, and in operations, where local residents are living and working. These jobs are more than numbers; they are financial stability for families. I am one of those families.
By embracing more renewable projects, we can simultaneously create a healthier planet and economic prosperity.
— Kevin Davis, West Mojave