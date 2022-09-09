U. S. House Speaker in waiting Kevin McCarthy demonstrates with virtually every utterance on the public stage that he is a craven, power-obsessed elected official for whom truth, morality and basic human decency are seen as overrated.
His shameful diatribe against the president on the day of Mr. Biden's powerful speech at Independence Hall was classic McCarthy: misstating what was said and demonstrating rank hypocrisy.
The president was falsely charged with slamming all Republicans. He did no such thing as the representative knows. He called out those pro-Trump forces who do not accept the legitimate result of elections and who seek to sink our democracy in favor of an autocracy: the tyranny of the minority.
In challenging the president for supposedly delivering a hateful and divisive speech, one must wonder whether McCarthy had been asleep from January 2017 through January 2021, the period of the Trump presidency in which our "leader" spoke of his hatred and contempt for anyone who dared to challenge him, suggesting that some of his foes should be charged with treason and executed. Did McCarthy hear Trump when he referred to the media as "the enemies of the people," referenced government employees who offered evidence and testimony against him as "human scum" and "lowlifes?"
Representative McCarthy, when you lie down with dogs ...
— Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Penn.