Supply chains that are gently disrupted due to a global challenge with a virus are giving us the smallest taste of the disruption that would be experienced in a Civil war.
There are those who would love to see America's “Shining Light on a Hill” image be trampled under a Civil War, but how to prevent such a happening when so many of us believe we are right!
“I hold the standard of TRUTH which has to be defended even unto death.”
It will not be the practices of allowance or concession that will save us from this doom, but the realization that we want to continue to have food on the table.
— Josephine Speegle, Bakersfield