As an American I will always support anyone's rights to protest. It's one of the five parts of our First Amendment. I may not always agree with your protest but I’ll always support your rights to protest peacefully. These five guarantees make the people of the United States the freest people in the world. And we should push back against any government elected officials who suggest taking away those freedoms.
These 10 percent of truck drivers in Canada who are not vaccinated are in what our country calls civil disobedience and they would be arrested and hauled off to jail in our country. Rosa Parks, the Boston Tea Party — that was civil disobedience because they broke the laws. What Colin Kaepernick did was a protest, not civil disobedience; he peacefully and quietly protested in order to draw media attention.
We the People must remember the government is us and in this small "d" democracy, small "r" republic must remember that it’s not a spectator sport. And know our rights like it takes two-thirds of Congress or two-thirds of states legislators to change an amendment, including the Second Amendment, not one person that the media vilifies. We the people we must always do our patriotic duty and vote.
— Daniel Barron, Bakersfield