The 5th Amendment begins with “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury…” The key term in this phrase is a grand jury, which is different from a trial jury (or petit jury).

It is made up of between 16 and 23 randomly selected citizens of a jurisdiction with the responsibility to investigate if a crime might have taken place. The jury calls upon witnesses to give testimony. It meets in secret to consider whether there is sufficient evidence to justify a formal criminal charge against someone(s). That formal criminal charge is called an “indictment.

