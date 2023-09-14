The 5th Amendment begins with “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury…” The key term in this phrase is a grand jury, which is different from a trial jury (or petit jury).
It is made up of between 16 and 23 randomly selected citizens of a jurisdiction with the responsibility to investigate if a crime might have taken place. The jury calls upon witnesses to give testimony. It meets in secret to consider whether there is sufficient evidence to justify a formal criminal charge against someone(s). That formal criminal charge is called an “indictment.
“A preponderance of evidence” is the guiding rule and a majority vote is needed to issue an indictment. A trial jury is also made up of citizens and has a higher standard, “beyond a reasonable doubt” to determine guilt. The vote has to be unanimous.
This is important to note today when someone charges a district attorney or an attorney general with the "weaponization" of an office or agency. The key word found in the description of these juries is citizen. Our system of rule of law can also be called rule by citizens.
The 5th Amendment, taken together with the 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th, is the foundation of the Bill of Rights when it comes to arrest, trial and imprisonment. It is the understanding that citizens ultimately control our society. For what purpose? “To form a more perfect union.”
— Harry Love, Bakersfield