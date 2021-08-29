The city of Bakersfield was warned five years ago of dangerous intersections on Panorama Drive and has taken no action. The city may be liable for deaths or injuries as a result.
Drivers are ignoring traffic signs and signals on Panorama Drive in the early morning hours, endangering pedestrians and cyclists. Drivers are blowing through red lights and ignoring stop signs at the intersections of River Boulevard and University Avenue with Panorama Drive. I’ve also witnessed a case of street racing on Panorama in the early morning.
Traffic control and enforcement is not rocket science. The city needs to take immediate action.
— Paul Gipe, Bakersfield