I recently came across this book, "City Chicks: Keeping Micro-flocks of Chickens as Garden Helpers, Compost Makers, Bio-recyclers, and Local Food Producers." This got me thinking about how urban hens, victory gardens and the “farm to table” movement are on the rise. Reasons for their popularity include healthy nutrition, increased cost-of-living expenses and sustainability practices.
Curiosity peaked, I researched further. I read a perspective that makes sense. Jess Woods, founder of Chickens + You, makes a strong case for why cities should legalize the practice of backyard hens from a financial perspective. By encouraging people to keep hens, our city can save money. If 500 households each kept a flock of six hens, more than 125 tons of biomass could be diverted from reaching our landfills.