We certainly know a lot about what has happened in the past years, and one of the causes, as Alex Wigglesworth says, is that “Rising temperatures mean more precipitation is falling as rain rather than as snow, and the snowpack is melting earlier in the year, leading to fire seasons that start sooner and last longer.”
We have been aware of this for many years, and are now seeing some of the worst effects.
We need to reduce our carbon emissions to keep temperatures from rising to even more dangerous levels. What are the solutions?
One that is predicted to be the most effective as well as cost-effective is to put a price on carbon emissions at the source as a pollution fee. When funds are returned to consumers as cash back, it gives us an option to choose cleaner energy — sun and wind.
Let your representatives in Sacramento and Washington know you want to reduce harmful pollutants, stop the droughts and rising temperatures and have the money to choose better energy sources.
— Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles