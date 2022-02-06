We are heading for a Civil War because we are addicted to our personal perception of reality — perceptions that were built upon the information supplied by the particular time/culture/religion we were born into.
Beliefs are just thoughts that we think.
"Reality" is infinite and unlimited. Limited-finite minds are unable to grasp it all, so we pinch off a piece and consider it as the whole of reality. (See "Mind at Large.")
History has shown that "being right" can only lead to mass destruction.
Is there anything we an do to avert this looming promise?
One thing — remembering what it felt like to be “in love.”
All of a sudden everything was forgivable.
Love is the most powerful force in creation as an act of will.
“I will love you no matter what you say, think or do.”
It sounds daunting because our personal selves can’t do it, but we have all sensed a Larger Self that we can apply to.
Our society has left spirituality behind to our detriment. Reason can’t help us now but here’s the ticket.
On faith, we can apply to that Larger Reality saying, “I want to love unconditionally. I can’t do it myself, but You can do it through me,” and then watch what happens. We only have to change one person, me.
We are at a time of crisis and our old approaches have not worked.
There is still time to ask for the grace to choose the miracle of love.
— Josephine Speegle, Bakersfield