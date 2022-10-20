This year when you vote for the school board member who represents your area, make sure they are a person of honesty and most importantly, integrity. Don’t make the regrettable mistake of choosing the person who never if ever communicates with their constituents.
These board members will say they are for the students, parents and most importantly, the teacher. But it appears that after they have been elected, they somehow forget who made it possible for them to be where they are. Eventually they just agree and vote on what the district and union “orders” them to do.