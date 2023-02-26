I have questions for Mark Perttula ("Country is divided by misinformation," Feb. 23). I doubt The Californian will print this opinion because the other side is rarely printed. Here are my questions in regard to "the stolen election."
Are you a computer programmer? Have you written programs? Can a program be written to achieve certain results? Is China the world's leader in supercomputer technology?
And to your question: Yes, I do believe the elections were programmed to yield certain results. I believe China and Biden's family conspired to do exactly that. One last observation: Why hasn't Biden been impeached due to all the recent discoveries of he and his son's "in the bed relationship" with China?
It is my opinion that paper ballots are the most accurate and can't be impeded by a foreign supercomputer programmed to achieve a certain result. There are millions of people in the U.S. that now believe the same exact thing. Finally, China now knows since they have traversed our country in a balloon. They can drop a bomb at 60,000 feet from a balloon.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield