My daughter and family had a wonderful time attending the Veterans Day parade in Bakersfield last week. During the parade a nice gentleman found out that I am a veteran and gave my daughter a folder of handwritten notes and letters of appreciation to unknown veterans from youngsters in Bakersfield to bring home to me.
I know the project helped to educate the youngsters about the meaning of Veterans Day, gain an appreciation for what veterans have done for our country, and instill a feeling of patriotism.