I would like to comment on Rich Lowry's article on child care in America. When I got child care for my daughter in 2002, I was paying $220 a week with a nationally known child care facility. I was also receiving a price break because at the time, the government had a program if you did not make enough money, you only had to pay for half. It was $440 a week if you did not have the subsidy.
Child care is essential for all Americans; it should be free. The government, not some private institution, should regulate child care. It should be a right for every American.
— Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield