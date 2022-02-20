I must take issue with a recent Community Voices article ("Political free riding," Feb. 15) by Steven Bacon. He cherry-picks data to put the best light on Democrat politicians. In a previous opinion article, he extolled the virtues of then-Governor Cuomo in New York in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo sent infected patients in to nursing homes, literally decimating the elderly population then cooking the books to hide that fact. As did the governors of Michigan and New Jersey.
More people have died of COVID under Biden’s administration than under Trump’s. Our own blue state governor ordered lockdowns when data now shows that they were ineffective. Newsom eschewed wearing a mask so that he could dine at an exclusive restaurant with donors and has been seen violating his own orders on masking on numerous occasions.
Bacon then touts massive Democratic spending, from raising the debt ceiling, to Build Back Better, and infrastructure spending. Is this why we have over 7.8 percent inflation?
Finally, Bacon raises the specter of Jan. 6, where an unarmed female civilian was shot and killed by an inept Capitol Police officer. Yet, he doesn’t mention the attack on the White house in May of 2020, where security barricades were breached, law enforcement vehicles were damaged or destroyed, and 50-plus Secret Service officers were injured with nary a word from Biden and Harris. Hopefully, the Republicans take back the legislature in November to end the madness.
— Greg Laskowski, Bakersfield