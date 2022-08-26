Not sure who came up with the headline “Cheney lost, if you haven’t heard,” for Mr. Cronquist’s Community Voices column (Aug. 23), but to me it is slanted. I believe Ms. Liz Cheney effectively retired from her 2022 reelection effort when she began speaking out about President Trump’s actions after the election was declared for Joe Biden. A staunch conservative, she had been a reliable Republican vote in the House of Representatives.
After the presidential votes were counted and Biden proclaimed the winner, she saw that Trump was trying to steal a presidential election in the country she loves. So she began to speak out knowing it could ruin her chances for reelection. But something bigger than reelection seemed to be driving her: the truth. Despite Trump’s interference, states with Republican majorities honestly certified their results for Biden. Federal judges, some that were appointed by Trump, threw out his lawsuits on grounds that they were without merit. Yet Trump continued on until Jan. 6, when he incited a mob to riot. He was hoping to stall the final electoral count, and that vice-president Pence would accept fraudulent Trump “electors” from states that factually had sent “electors” for Biden.