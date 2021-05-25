In response to the May 21 letter about Trump and the Paris Accord: With all due respect, you should revisit your facts. Over 80 percent of scientific organizations, including NASA, believe in the threat of climate change. But let me take this further.
As written in Time magazine (along with countless other publications): "The Trump International Hotel in Ireland applied for a permit to build a seawall on its golf course to prevent erosion. Politico reports the permit application included an environmental-impact statement that explicitly said the wall would need to be built to combat 'global warming and its effects.' The golf course is located at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, in County Clare."
It continues: "But the environmental-impact statement cited in the Trump Hotel’s application relies on facts about global warming presented by governmental scientists. The statement cites an Irish study that says erosion will continue at a steady rate through 2050.
“'If the predictions of an increase in sea level rise as a result of global warming prove correct, however, it is likely that there will be a corresponding increase in coastal erosion rates not just in Doughmore Bay but around much of the coastline of Ireland,'” the statement reads.
When will Trump supporters see that he is full of lies and tales that support his needs, and his needs only? I hope you didn't listen to his COVID advice. But if you were foolish enough to do that, google the tape of Trump himself acknowledging how dangerous and serious it was.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield