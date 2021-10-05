I can't imagine there are any celebrations, but the current pandemic has resulted in more deaths than the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, making COVID the most severe pandemic to strike the U.S. in our history. In 1918 and two years more, the Spanish Flu pandemic just ran its course as medical science was wholly unprepared to address the deadly viral strain, which had characteristics of pneumonia.
As to the number of deaths, exceeding 700,000 better than a century ago, naysayers will point out how today's population is three times larger than 1918, making any comparison meaningless. However, many will point out how today's medical standards are substantially improved over 1918, plus we have a vaccine that works. A vaccine available at no cost for over nine months . . Yet, in some communities deaths continue to mount as the Delta variant finds susceptible hosts. People are unvaccinated for the weakest of reasons, which at some point, pivot on politics affiliation.
The quick takeaway is championing going unvaccinated is an invitation for sickness, maybe even death. Why not champion life and get vaccinated?
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield