I thoroughly enjoyed Nada Nuanez Byrum’s piece titled “My rose-colored glasses dream” and published in the Community Voices section on Aug. 2. Every worthwhile community project begins with an idea. Her notion to honor the legacy of the Bakersfield Sound is also shared by Robert Price, the author of "The Bakersfield Sound, How a Generation of Displaced Okies Revolutionized American Music."
Her proposal, according to Price, “… is a conversation Bakersfield should have initiated decades ago — and not just for the sake of tourism. Much bigger things are at stake in resurrecting and celebrating the Bakersfield Sound: civic pride, but also a greater understanding of the city’s place in history — musical, economic, and cultural. It’s good to remember who you were because it says a lot about what you will become.”
Nashville has Broadway, Austin has 14th Street, Memphis has Beale Street, why not Bakersfield promoting 19th Street?
I too share the sentiments of Byrum and Price. I envision converting 19th Street from Chester Avenue to Q Street in to a promenade along the lines of those located in Santa Monica, Ventura or Sacramento. Musical venues, restaurants, ice cream and pizza shops, art galleries and gift stores will line both sides of the boardwalk. Local musicians, including students from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, will have a venue to showcase their talent. A coffee shop that caters to local writers, poets, composers, playwrights and historians is a must. Housing can be available on adjacent streets.
The Chinese proverb “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” is apt. I look forward to joining Byrum on the dance floor.
— Robert Tafoya, Bakersfield