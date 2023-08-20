I thoroughly enjoyed Nada Nuanez Byrum’s piece titled “My rose-colored glasses dream” and published in the Community Voices section on Aug. 2. Every worthwhile community project begins with an idea. Her notion to honor the legacy of the Bakersfield Sound is also shared by Robert Price, the author of "The Bakersfield Sound, How a Generation of Displaced Okies Revolutionized American Music."

Her proposal, according to Price, “… is a conversation Bakersfield should have initiated decades ago — and not just for the sake of tourism. Much bigger things are at stake in resurrecting and celebrating the Bakersfield Sound: civic pride, but also a greater understanding of the city’s place in history — musical, economic, and cultural. It’s good to remember who you were because it says a lot about what you will become.”