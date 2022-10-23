The proud people who work the fields built Kern County. We should honor their work each day and learn about their past struggles and prideful journey. Two courses are being proposed at Bakersfield College that will do just this — teach the students of today about the farm worker movement and what it means — and meant — for Kern County.
Unfortunately, the so-called Liberty Institute wants to block these courses because this group thinks these courses will somehow radicalize students and turn them into activists. Even if they’re right, so what? Activism is at the core of what John Lewis called “good trouble.” We should all celebrate education that leads to action in our young neighbors and encourage it.