John Pryor's recent Community Voice ("Now is the time to reduce federal government's size," July 9) arguing for drastic reduction of the federal government seems based on what is sometimes jokingly called the Confederate theory of the Constitution. The idea is that the federal government was meant to have only limited powers and imposing those limits now would make things better. A look at history casts great doubt on the theory.
The Constitution was written to replace the Articles of Confederation, the agreement the United States began operating under in 1777. The federal government was much much weaker under the Articles. The Constitution gave more power to the federal government than the Articles because the Founders saw the failure of a weak federal government.
History confirms the usefulness of a strong federal government's nationwide regulation of nationwide problems. At the end of the19th century monopolies arose that needed antitrust enforcement by the federal government. The Great Depression had to be met with a powerful federal government. California gained the Central Valley Water Project and Tennessee the TVA.
A more active federal government and regulation has been so successful people like Mr. Pryor can pretend we don't need it. When we rolled back some Depression era financial rules Wall Street ran with it, and we ended up bailing them out from the 2008 financial collapse. I think Mr. Pryor's suggestions would only sink us even deeper than that!
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield