Never in my life would I have believed this country would be so divided over the right to murder an unborn child.
In this day and age, there is absolutely no reason to have an abortion except rape, etc. There are so many means of birth control nowadays for women and men, pregnancy should not be a problem.
Unfortunately they are using abortions as birth control.
Some will say those with low income can't afford birth control. Bull. They can afford cigarettes, phones, tattoos, etc.
I am sure health departments give out free birth control, at least they use to.
I would rather our state pay for birth control instead of abortions. And I don't think my tax dollars should pay for out of state women, let alone in-state.
— Ann Reed