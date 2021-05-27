I would like to comment on all the letters you guys are receiving from people who claim that we are living in a cancel culture, because we want Confederate flags, statues and symbols to be taken down from public buildings and parks.
I am a descendant of a Civil War veteran; he was a soldier of the New Mexican Volunteers of the mounted infantry. I did not learn in schools that Mexican Americans fought in the Civil War; this was omitted from our history books. I had to learn about the heroics of many Mexican Americans during the Civil War by doing my own research and with the help of Ancestry.com. I found out that my great-great-grandfather, the Honorable Jose Leon Telles, was a fierce Indian fighter, Civil War veteran, judge and longtime politician of the New Mexican Legislature. When he died in 1914, was called a true pioneer of New Mexican history by the Sante Fe New Mexican newspaper.
You see cancel culture has been a tradition in America for more than 200 years. Just ask the many Mexican Americans who gave their lives to protect and defend the freedoms that we have today, who have been long forgotten.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield