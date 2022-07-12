In 1873, Mark Twain famously said: "Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it." America, we have a very big problem with mass shootings. Everyone talks about them, yet nothing ever gets done. Sixty years ago, Bob Dylan wrote this line in his song, "Blowin' In The Wind": "How many times must the cannonballs fly before they're forever banned?" Substitute the word "cannonballs" for "bullet" and you have the simple solution for mass murder. Ban the bullet.
By banning all forms of bullets and ammunition, you render the firearm inoperable. At the same time, the sacred cow that is the 2nd Amendment is not violated. You may have all the rifles and pistols you want; just no chemically propelled lead projectiles. The time for talk is over. Save lives — can the ammo. Exceptions will be made for law enforcement personnel and those in possession of a valid state hunting license.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield