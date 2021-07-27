Why does Kevin McCarthy only come to our district and only have dinners with rich people instead of town hall meetings with his constituents?
Why did he vote against the commission to investigate Jan. 6 after stating Trump was responsible, and not tell us about his phone call that day with Trump?
Why did McCarthy bring Trump back into the loop when he would have faded away after his loss?
Why does he support a man he strongly suspected of illicit behavior with Russia?
And the most importantly. What has McCarthy done for his district and constituents after all his years in office?
Truth is important.
— Mark Pertula, Bakersfield