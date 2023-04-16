I wanted to file my income taxes, so I called VITA in late January to make an appointment. I was informed I needed a Form 1095-A for heath care from my primary care provider, Clinica Sierra Vista. They couldn't help me, saying that I needed to go to Human Services.
So my journey begins. I called the county Department of Human Services in late January. I managed to get through after 50 minutes on hold. I was told to call back in February because all tax forms had to be mailed by Jan. 31. So I waited. Now they have "voice recognition" to talk to a worker. Only the recording won't recognize the voice. I've tried many times, but never got through.