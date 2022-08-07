A reader asks who is funding the attack ads on Congressman David Valadao. The television ads assert Valadao took "big money" from gas and oil corporations and ignored the plight of "working class" constituents. The ad ends with the underwriter identified as Unrig Our Economy. The internet link to the organization is https://unrigoureconomy.com.
This funding source appears rather transparent and their motives described on their web page. However, many ads in elections are funded by sources which can't be identified, through political action committees. "PAC" and even SUPER PACs are shielded from view owing to Republican-sponsored legislation which extends cover, keeping funding sources secret.