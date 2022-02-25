Putin seems to have read his Nazi handbook well. His idol walked unopposed into Austria and the Sudetenland without firing a shot. The Czechs as well. His idol then cooked up a phantom excuse for invading Poland with a blitzkrieg in 1939, "in order to protect people of German descent."
Those who do not remember the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them. Santayana. Or as Fred Schaus, former Lakers coach and athletic director at West Virginia once said when asked how best to control violence in any match — "Call the First Foul."
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield