California has had one-party rule for decades; here’s the report card outcome:
Number 49 state in affordable housing.
Homelessness ranks top in nation (#2 not even close).
Tied in top four in unemployment per capita.
Fourth highest in number of families in poverty.
Third highest state in robberies per capita.
In top three states for arson crimes.
Bottom 10 for both math and reading proficiency.
Upper third of states in property crime per capita.
Top state in income tax rate and sales tax rate.
Isn’t it time to listen to the opposing party’s ideas? Let’s start by recalling Newsom.
— Dr. C. Michael Hogan, Carmel