California just moved another step closer to a state of insanity. In January of 2023 it will be legal to jaywalk in this state. The reason behind this is that people of color were being cited at a disproportionate rate compared to other people. Does anyone see the fault in this logic? How about cities that have a majority of people of color? Of course they would be cited more than anyone else.

Let us move to the next step in their logic. How about people not wearing their seat belts? I would suspect because of demographics that in many cities in California that people of color are also cited at a disproportionate rate. How about legalizing not wearing seat belts?

