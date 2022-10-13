California just moved another step closer to a state of insanity. In January of 2023 it will be legal to jaywalk in this state. The reason behind this is that people of color were being cited at a disproportionate rate compared to other people. Does anyone see the fault in this logic? How about cities that have a majority of people of color? Of course they would be cited more than anyone else.
Let us move to the next step in their logic. How about people not wearing their seat belts? I would suspect because of demographics that in many cities in California that people of color are also cited at a disproportionate rate. How about legalizing not wearing seat belts?
I could go on and on with this logic. I thought the whole issue of citing jaywalking was to protect the lives of people? How many of you have almost hit homeless people running across the street? Sometimes they almost dare you to hit them. Especially here in Bakersfield where we have one of the highest pedestrian death rates in California. Another point, can you now be liable for vehicular manslaughter if you hit one of these legal jaywalkers? Most are run over wearing dark clothes at night. You think we had a lot of pedestrian deaths before? You ain't seen nothing yet.
I hope you all consider what's happening here in California in November. I still love California. I just detest the people who run it.
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield