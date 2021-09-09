I am writing in response to the recent op-ed written by Randy Villegas about Nestor Chavez and the unjust and heartbreaking consequences he’s had to suffer because of the jail/prison to immigration detention pipeline currently in effect.
Our immigrant community members, like Chavez, are subject to a system of double punishment. As stated in the op-ed, currently our state policy allows the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to facilitate the transfer of people to immigration detention centers, which are really immigrant jails run by private corporations like GEO Corp. The Mesa Verde detention center in Bakersfield and the Golden State Annex detention center in McFarland are both privately run by GEO Corp.
Immigration proceedings are not criminal proceedings, yet our community members are held in these immigration prisons, even after having served their criminal sentences, separated from their families and facing the dire stakes of permanent exile by deportation.
Our state representatives have the opportunity to right this injustice by voting for the VISION Act (AB 937). This bill would stop ICE transfers of immigrant community members who have already served their time in local jails or state prisons. This is important because California must end double punishment and stop assisting ICE, which routinely targets, detains and deports Black, Latinx, and Asian American Pacific Islander immigrants.
Sen. Melissa Hurtado has an opportunity to stop this unjust system of double punishment. She has the opportunity to stand alongside the immigrant communities she represents and vote to stop ICE transfers and keep families together.
— Maira Rios, Bakersfield