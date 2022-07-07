The California Department of Justice and state Legislature, under the auspices of research, collected a huge database of information on California firearms owners. The data collected included: name, address, race, gender, age, driver’s license number, concealed weapons permit application or denial and types of firearms owned by law-abiding citizens.
This included information, protected by law as confidential, on public officials such as: peace officers, judges, district attorneys, etc. The attorney general opened a portal that was supposed to allow viewing by the public of limited information for “transparency” purposes. It was to include numbers of concealed weapons permits issued or denied and names associated with them. The entire database was opened to the public for a 24-hour period and covered 10 years of private data, compromising the safety and identity information of all citizens on the database.
It seems odd this release was made within days of the SCOTUS decision on concealed carry rights. This has occurred once before in 2016 when Kamala Harris, then attorney general, released the same types of information on all California firearms dealers. The dealers were notified two months after the breach.
Do you think the AG and state Legislature would authorize the same type of data collection and dissemination on abortions performed in California for the sake of “transparency?” I think not.
Attorney General Rob Bonta is either incompetent or malicious. If it is the first case, he should immediately resign, and never be allowed to hold a position of responsibility again. If it is the second case, he should be prosecuted and sentenced to prison if found guilty. The response to those impacted from the Department of Justice of oops, sorry, and you should keep an eye on your credit report is not good enough.
My advice to anyone truly concerned about their privacy, please do not vote for any Democrat, regardless of office in the upcoming election.
— Mark McDowell, Bakersfield