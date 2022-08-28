In a recent TBC article headlined “Cosmetic giant Sephora settles data privacy suit,” (Aug. 25) Gov. Gavin Newsom-appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta settles with one of the largest cosmetics giants claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notification.
I find it ironic that Bonta claims that Sephora and 100 companies that did similar activity was “egregious.” So let us reflect: Bonta illegally releasing the names and driver’s licenses of concealed weapons and registered assault weapons information was claimed to be an oversight. I guess not charging for the release of that information is not egregious.