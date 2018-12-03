How we have changed. George Herbert Walker Bush was a patriot who lived a life of public service. He was humble and modest. Never one to champion himself over others. American ideals, honesty and democracy were valued commodities. The notion that America was a beacon of hope and truth was never more true during his time in office: the Berlin Wall fell and the Soviet Union collapsed.
Initially he was slow in championing civil rights, but aggressively nominated and supported Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell.
His administration backed UN efforts to distribute birth control information backed with contraceptives to women around the globe. He backed women's rights.
It was a lesson, his son, George W. Bush, would deny: He reversed support for the distribution of birth control information and halted the distribution of contraceptives that his father supported. Nevertheless, the role of moderation and compromise during the George H. W. Bush era continued with Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, suggesting Ruth B. Ginsberg as a candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993. She was confirmed by the Senate 95 -0. That's a much different circumstance than the recent, disputed confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Today we are divided, but not long ago we were united.
Rest well, George Herbert Walker Bush. We thank you for your vision, wisdom and service.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield