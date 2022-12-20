I would like to comment on the article Lois Henry wrote about flights being funded by the state of up to $90,000 per flight to study the watershed of the Central Valley.
In 2017, the federal government did an investigation and found that California in the Central Valley has the largest underground saltwater basin in the world. This water is brackish, a mixture of salt and fresh water. Now that we have a resource of water that can supply California, let's build a desalination plant on top of the saltwater basin and start supplying California with fresh water. If we can spend $90 000 a flight to study our watershed, we can build a Desalination plant.