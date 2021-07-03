I'd like to correct a false statement made about glass recycling in the June 27 story, "It's time to reexamine our recycling practices."
Glass is a valuable commodity in California, with several container and fiberglass manufacturers needing more recycled glass. Broken glass is not a reclamation issue for glass recyclers today, nor does it impact its end market value to the glass bottle or fiberglass insulation industries. Intact glass bottles put in the bin by consumers break on their own, or are sized down as they move through the recycling sortation process.
Long-established sorting technologies and equipment can and do sort very small glass pieces by color (brown, clear and green), and even have capability to kick out harmful contaminants, like ceramics and other non-container glass materials.
— Scott DeFife, president, Glass Packaging Institute, Arlington, Va.