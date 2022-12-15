America has its own Holocaust, America’s first citizens, the American Indian. No, there were no Nazi-like camps, no gas chambers, no firing squads, just encampments called reservations like the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakota. I have been there and witnessed male Indians turned into alcoholics to try to forget their pain of living on the reservation or other reasons.
To follow the plight of the Cherokee Indians from the Carolinas just read the book “Trail of Tears” or watch the movie of the same name. It will give you a perspective of their story of their journey to northeast Oklahoma to a plot of land called Indian Territory.