It took a jury only three hours to convict Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress for ignoring his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Hopefully, the Department of Justice will use this open-and-shut case as precedent for charges against all others who ignore their subpoenas, including Kevin McCarthy, whose name came up once again in Thursday's primetime committee hearing.
Just the day before, McCarthy made yet another appearance on his safe space on Fox News, once again pivoting from interview questions to attack the legitimacy of the committee. Bannon's conviction makes it clearer than ever that the Department of Justice and federal courts view the Jan. 6 committee as legitimate, and those who continue to behave as if it is not do so at their own peril.